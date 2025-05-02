Star Wars Discovery Series 2025 Starbucks Mugs Drop Online May the 4th

If you’ve been collecting the Starbucks / Star Wars Discovery Series mugs, the 2025 wave turned up at the Disney Parks a bit early this year. However, if you planned on purchasing them online, the new wave will be available at the regularly scheduled time on Star Wars Day aka May the 4th. Everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found below.

The new collection of Starbucks Star Wars Discovery Series mugs will include 3 designs: one inspired by the iconic Skywalker home planet of Tatooine, one inspired by the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk, and the third inspired by Geonosis, the site of The Battle of Geonosis, depicted in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, which marked the official beginning of the Clone Wars. An Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Mug that isn’t part of the Starbucks lineup will also be available.

You’ll be able to pick up all of the mugs starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on May the 4th right here at The Disney Store. We expect them to run around $24.99 each. You can get a sneak peek at all of Disney’s upcoming Star Wars Day 2025 launches right here, and we’ve highlighted some of the biggest and best options below. We expect that the Lightsaber hilts, the full-size RC Mouse Droid, and the StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset are going to be the hottest items of the year, so make sure to arrive early. Expect a queue at The Disney Store on launch day.