Star Wars Day 2025 Guide: May The Merch Be With You

A huge wave of new products launched just a couple of weeks ago for Star Wars Celebration 2025, but that was only a warm-up for this weekend’s main event – Star Wars Day aka May the 4th. As always, you can expect a ton of new reveals from the likes of LEGO, Hasbro, Funko, Disney, and more. Highlights include the LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) and Disney’s new lightsaber hilt replicas. They also have a full-size RC Mouse Droid and Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset coming that will likely steal the show. But, there’s a lot more where that came from.
Below you’ll find a list of some of the best deals, new releases, and promotions that Disney / Lucasfilm has in store for Star Wars fans, and it will be updated as new items become available, so stay tuned for new additions.
Star Wars Day 2025: New Products and Collectibles
- The Disney Store: Get a sneak peek at upcoming Star Wars Day 2025 launches right here. Daily product drops will be available there leading up to the big event, but the spotlight collectibles featured below will be available starting on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store unless otherwise indicated. Get their early because a queue is expected. Highlights of the lineup include:
- Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Set (4000 unit limited edition) and Sol LIGHTSABER Hilt – Details here
- Mara Jade Skywalker Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica (Re-issue) – Details here
- Princess Leia Limited Edition Doll (4,890 unit limited edition) – Details here
- RC Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series – Details here
- Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset – Details here
- Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game – Galactic Archive Series (Re-Release)
- New Star Wars Starbucks Discovery Series Releases
- RSVLTS Star Wars Day apparel collection
- Droid Factory Figure Set – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- Clones of the Republic Collection
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Collection (Available at 3am ET and 11am ET)
- Star Wars Pandora Jewelry Collection (Available at 12am PT / 3am ET)
- The LEGO Group: Complete details regarding LEGO’s Star Wars Day 2025 launches can be found here.
- Hasbro: Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Figures are expected to launch on May 4th at 1pm ET. You’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.
- Funko: Look for new Star Wars Funko Pops to launch on May 4th at 12pm ET. You’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.
- Displate: Displate has launched 13 new Star Wars artworks and deals for May 4th. You can find all of the details here.
- Citizen Watch: New X-Wing and TIE Fighter / Darth Vader’s Shadow Watches: See at Citizen
- Casetify: Their Star Wars Day Apple and Android case collection is headlined by the Darth Vader AirPods Case Collector’s Edition that features breathing sound effects. See at Casetify
Star Wars Day 2025: Deals
- Entertainment Earth: Get gift codes with orders of $100 or more through May 6th.
- Sideshow Collectibles: 40% off select in-stock product (cart minimum of $400) using the code MAY4TH40 / Promo Starts: May 2, 2025 at 12AM (PT) and ends May 4, 2025 at 11:59PM (PT)
- Denuo Novo: Deals on high-end Star Wars roleplay gear.