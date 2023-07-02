Star Wars Was Never Going to Show Fans This Epic Creature From The Mandalorian

During the third season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu travel to the mines of Mandalore. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) ends up joining Mando on his quest to wade into the Living Waters in order for him to be redeemed for taking off his helmet. Mando gets pulled under the water, and Bo-Katan goes to save him. Beneath the waters was a Mythosaur, which only Bo-Katan saw. The Mythosaur is a beast of legend from the very beginnings of Mandalorian culture, and its appearance on the series is something that has been teased since the beginning of The Mandalorian. According to a recent episode of Disney Gallery, the monster was never going to be fully seen in the series.

"The Mythosaur moment for her is a moment of faith where she sees something that should be impossible, and she is asked to believe in it," Dave Filoni said. "If the creature gets up out of the water and reveals itself, it's just way too obvious. It has to be something isolated, something only she sees. She has to make a choice: do I trust my eyes? Did I really see that? Is that really possible?"

Katee Sackhoff Talk Star Wars Fans:

The third season of The Mandalorian was a big one for Bo-Katan Kryze, who is now the leader of the newly-unified Mandalore. Previously, Sackhoff has talked about the fan reaction to her character and how the way people have responded to her has been a "dream come true." Of course, when dealing with a massive fandom like Star Wars, it's impossible to please everybody, so Sackhoff gave a hilarious breakdown of the fans during a recent interview with Kristian Harloff's The Big Thing podcast.

"I don't know, 70% are super, super excited about [Bo-Katan], you got ten percent like 'I hated the whole thing,' you got five percent 'you just hate Bo,' and then you got two percent that wants me to sit on their face," Sackhoff said. "Art is subjective. Not everyone is always going to love what you do and we would be stupid if we thought that everybody would like us, like the work we do, like our talent, and like the stuff that we do. And you just... you gotta let it go."

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+.