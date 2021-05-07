Star Wars: Entire Texas City Council Celebrates May the 4th With Complete Cosplay

✖

Tuesday was May the Fourth, which means people all around the world celebrated Star Wars in various ways. From the premiere of Disney+'s The Bad Batch to silly Internet videos, there was no shortage of fun on Star Wars Day this year. One city in Texas decided to take their love for the franchise up a notch by having everyone at a city council meeting dress in their Star Wars best. A video from the meeting shows "Mayor Boba Fett Mitchell" kicking things off in a delightfully bizarre way.

"The city council of Kyle, Texas, went full STAR WARS today. Enjoy the roll call," @HumanoidHistory tweeted. "Mayor Travis 'Boba Fett' Mitchell delivers a Star Wars Day proclamation in Kyle, Texas, May 4, 2021." You can check out some videos from the Star Wars-themed city council meeting below:

The city council of Kyle, Texas, went full STAR WARS today. Enjoy the roll call. pic.twitter.com/rqO94Iltdg — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) May 5, 2021

Mayor Travis "Boba Fett" Mitchell delivers a Star Wars Day proclamation in Kyle, Texas, May 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gkVoVAqYzZ — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) May 6, 2021

As for The Bad Batch, the show dropped its second episode today, and it currently has a 93% critics score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"There's so many. This could go on for a while," The Bad Batch's supervising director, Brad Rau, recently shared when asked what lessons he had learned from Dave Filoni. "He's a smart guy. He's so awesome. He tells me all the time — he tells both of us all the time, but he's really drilled into me over the years to keep it simple. That's pretty much it, full stop. That has a lot of different ramifications and meanings, but it is really clear. It is really key that the clarity of the stories are there, that the action is clear, that the emotions are clear. So it's great advice."

In addition to The Bad Batch, there is a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm. Fans are especially excited about The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

What did you think of that Star Wars-themed city council meeting? Tell us in the comments!