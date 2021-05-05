Star Wars Fan Video Replaces Lightsaber Noises with Iconic Schitt's Creek Line

✖

Star Wars fans think of today, May 5th, as "Revenge of the Fifth," which means it's a great day to check out any May the Fourth content you may have missed. We saw a lot of fun yesterday ranging from the premiere of The Bad Batch on Disney+ to fun celebrity posts. One hilarious video you may have missed was a hot topic on Twitter yesterday. A Schitt's Creek fan account shared a video of lightsaber noises being replaced by Annie Murphy saying "Ew" as Alexis Rose on the beloved sitcom. Dan Levy, who created the show and played David Rose, even shared the post.

"Star Wars but the lightsabers sound like Alexis Rose saying EW #MayThe4thBeWithYou," @nocontxtSC wrote. Levy shared the post with a skull emoji. You can check out the video below:

In addition to The Bad Batch, there is a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm. Fans are especially excited about The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

As for Schitt's Creek, it was announced back in March that the motel used for the exterior shots of the show's Rosebud Motel is now up for sale. The show also made Emmys history last year when it became the first series to ever sweep the comedy categories. Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (his first career Emmy), Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Levy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award along with Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (which he shared with co-director Andrew Cividino). Murphy also took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

Which upcoming Star Wars project are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!