Star Wars: Andor Confirmed to Have 12 Episodes, Releasing in 2022

A whole lot of Star Wars news came out of the Disney Investor Day live stream yesterday. Not only did we learn about new shows such as Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, but we also got a first real look at Star Wars: Andor, the upcoming prequel series that is set to follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We learned that the show is set to premiere in 2022 and that it will be longer than a typical Star Wars: The Mandalorian season. According to Kathleen Kennedy, Andor will have 12 episodes. It's currently unclear if the show is meant to have multiple seasons or be a limited series, but considering we already know Cassian's fate, we imagine the timeline will become clear early on in the series.

"'Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.' Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars tweeted yesterday. You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

According to a previous series description, Andor "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Luna teased what fans can expect from the series.

"It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One," Luna said of Andor. "The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!" He added, "It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending.... Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it's fun to do something that isn't just about getting to the end. It's about delaying that."

Star Wars: Andor is set to hit Disney+ in 2022