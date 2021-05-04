Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Reveal Lessons From Dave Filoni

✖

The first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch made its debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, providing a window into a new corner of the Star Wars universe. The animated series, which picks up towards the end of the events of Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars, is brought to life by a talented ensemble behind-the-scenes, including Dave Filoni, who created the series and oversees a number of animated and live-action Star Wars projects. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got a chance to chat with The Bad Batch supervising director Brad Rau and head writer Jennifer Corbett about their work on the series, and they spoke about what lessons Filoni imparted on them while working on the series.

"There's so many. This could go on for a while," Rau revealed. "He's a smart guy. He's so awesome. He tells me all the time — he tells both of us all the time, but he's really drilled into me over the years to keep it simple. That's pretty much it, full stop. That has a lot of different ramifications and meanings, but it is really clear. It is really key that the clarity of the stories are there, that the action is clear, that the emotions are clear. So it's great advice."

"I always hate getting asked this question because everyone always says, 'What's the one thing?' And I'm like, 'One thing? I can't pick that,'" Corbett added. "But to just piggyback on what Brad's saying, I remember him saying, if you can't relate what you're saying in this episode to the real world, then you shouldn't be telling this story, because even though you're dealing with Star Wars, it needs to be grounded in some sort of reality. Otherwise, you're just playing in a place that you shouldn't. So I feel like that's how we're keeping it true to what Star Wars really is."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Fridays on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

