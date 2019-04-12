Rian Johnson Reacts to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

After months of waiting, Star Wars fans finally got our first glimpse at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a number of images and the first teaser, igniting excitement throughout Star Wars Celebration and all of the internet. Of the many people who took to social media to share their input, one of the accounts that some fans turned an eye to was Rian Johnson‘s, who wrote and directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is slated to deliver Lucasfilm a new trilogy of films. The filmmaker, like many others, gushed about the film and revealed his excitement about the teaser.

Johnson shared the teaser trailer on his Twitter account, adding, “I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS and I just melted back into being a happy kid. If you need me I’ll be spending the rest of the day smiling dreamily.”

In the time since the filmmaker was confirmed to be delivering a new film in the franchise, Johnson’s fandom had to take a backseat, as he had to approach the series from an all-new perspective. While he may have known some details about the upcoming movie, he previously reminded audiences how excited he was to enjoy the series as a fan once again.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson shared with MTV News when asked about his expectations for the new movie.

Johnson is so looking forward to the new film that he admitted he wouldn’t mind if JJ Abrams retconned some of the events of The Last Jedi.

When asked specifically how he would feel if Rey’s lineage was changed, Johnson shook his head, noting, “Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.

