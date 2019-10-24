Star Wars Fan Theory Could Reveal Where Luke Skywalker’s Green Lightsaber Is Hidden

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting the big screen in less than two months and will serve as the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, which began with Star Wars back in 1977. There are plenty of questions fans are dying to have answered about the upcoming film, for example, will Kylo Ren get a “Bendemption”? Will Hayden Christensen show up as Anakin Skywalker’s Force Ghost? What happened to Luke’s green lightsaber? While there are no clear answers to anything yet, one Reddit user has a guess as to where Luke’s other saber is. Recently shared to the r/FanTheories subreddit, this theory suggests the green lightsaber is in R2-D2‘s possession.

“We were shown in Return of the Jedi that R2D2 has a storage compartment that held Luke’s green Lightsaber. The last time we saw the green Lightsaber was in the flashback scene in Episode 8 when Luke confronted Kylo Ren at the Jedi Academy. At the end of the flashback, the Jedi Academy is on fire and Luke is standing next to R2D2. So we know that R2D2 was with Luke the last time we saw the green Lightsaber and he has the capability to store the Lightsaber. At no time during Episode 8 do we see the green Lightsaber while Rey is with Luke and during his Force Projection at the end he is using the blue Lightsaber. My theory is that sometime during Episode 9 when it looks like all hope is lost and our hero(s) are on the edge of certain defeat R2D2 will launch the green Lightsaber out of the hidden storage compartment to Rey who will use it to save the day,” u/RDruner870 wrote.

Here are some responses to the suggestion:

“Sure, I can get behind this as a theory. While there isn’t anything pointing to it, previous events do make it plausible. Hope it happens,” u/thetrueTrueDetective replied.

“I think it will be Ben Solo who wields Luke’s lightsaber, he was Luke’s original disciple and is clearly conflicted about where he stands in the Force,” u/The_Double_EntAndres argued.

“The possibility of R2 being involved in such a pivotal moment as a fan would be incredible,” u/derek33gump added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.