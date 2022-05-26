Star Wars Fans Celebrate Franchise's 45th Anniversary
When it comes to Star Wars, May is usually the franchise's biggest month, but this week is especially significant. Not only did Star Wars Celebration kick off in Anaheim, California today with an exciting Lucasfilm panel, but tomorrow will see the long-awaited debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi. If that wasn't enough, yesterday marked the most significant date in Star Wars history. The original Star Wars was released on May 25th, which means fans spent yesterday celebrating the franchise's 45th anniversary.
"A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Happy 45th anniversary, Star Wars: A New Hope," the official Star Wars account tweeted. You can check out the post below:
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Happy 45th anniversary, Star Wars: A New Hope. pic.twitter.com/GtKT8Jricm— Star Wars (@starwars) May 25, 2022
There's so much to look forward to from Star Wars with the premiere of Andor happening in August and the third season of The Mandalorian coming in February, but first, here's what fans can expect from Obi-Wan Kenobi:
The show's cast includes the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope below...
45 years ago today, in a galaxy far, far away....
Star Wars was born ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fw7UNuLy6c— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 25, 2022
45 years ago, Star Wars was introduced to the world and a whole galaxy was born. Star Wars has changed my life and I’m sure countless other lives. I will never stop loving this franchise. Thank you George Lucas. pic.twitter.com/sJ8c9pm6IO— Sideswipe’s A Boss (@sideswipe_boss) May 25, 2022
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope was released 45 years ago today pic.twitter.com/ccxPjiuTUx— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) May 25, 2022
Happy 45th Anniversary to Star Wars!
Pictured here is Dennis Muren putting the finishing touches on a BTL Y-wing starfighter. pic.twitter.com/hTWwrUKrtJ— Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) May 26, 2022
45 years ago today Star Wars released in cinemas for the first time, introducing the world to a galaxy of Jedi and the Force, rebels, droids and smugglers, X-Wings and stormtroopers, and hope found in unlikely places pic.twitter.com/0AcnwbMpzr— The Moisture Farm Report (@MoistureFarmRep) May 25, 2022
Happy 45th Birthday @StarWars!#StarWars pic.twitter.com/Pp0ceGqoNI— Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) May 25, 2022
45 years ago today, Star Wars changed the world. pic.twitter.com/k79pi87mNc— Isabella Amidala (@isabellaamidala) May 25, 2022
45 reasons we love Star Wars in honor of the 45th anniversary of A New Hope: https://t.co/rSrXwlAyy7 pic.twitter.com/bDUnfXNAEy— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 25, 2022
45 years ago luke skywalker invented star wars everyone say thank you luke skywalker— comfort for luke stans (@lukeskycomfort) May 25, 2022
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away......— Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) May 25, 2022
On this day in 1977, the world was forever changed with the first release of A New Hope, originally titled "Star Wars". 45 years later, Star Wars has forever changed so many lives, and inspired countless millions! Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/sQK6KVvKh5
45 years of Star Wars. Insane.May 25, 2022