Star Wars Fans Celebrate Franchise's 45th Anniversary

When it comes to Star Wars, May is usually the franchise's biggest month, but this week is especially significant. Not only did Star Wars Celebration kick off in Anaheim, California today with an exciting Lucasfilm panel, but tomorrow will see the long-awaited debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi. If that wasn't enough, yesterday marked the most significant date in Star Wars history. The original Star Wars was released on May 25th, which means fans spent yesterday celebrating the franchise's 45th anniversary.

"A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Happy 45th anniversary, Star Wars: A New Hope," the official Star Wars account tweeted. You can check out the post below:

There's so much to look forward to from Star Wars with the premiere of Andor happening in August and the third season of The Mandalorian coming in February, but first, here's what fans can expect from Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The show's cast includes the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

