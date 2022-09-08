Star Wars Fans Celebrate Two Weeks Until Andor's Premiere
Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016, and fans of the franchise are incredibly close to finally seeing some of the movie's beloved characters once again. Star Wars: Andor will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One, and the show is only two weeks away from debuting its first three episodes. In fact, Disney+ revealed the show's Twitter emoji today in honor of the remaining two-week wait. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media today to celebrate the show's upcoming release.
"In 2️⃣ weeks, the Empire returns. Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars wrote. You can view the post below:
In 2️⃣ weeks, the Empire returns. Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oiMqdkXIUN— Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 7, 2022
In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
You can check out some of the tweets about Andor's upcoming premiere below...
So Close
TWO WEEKS until the three-episode premiere of #Andor, streaming September 21 on @DisneyPlus!#StarWars pic.twitter.com/TlfwzJZv1y— Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) September 7, 2022
Stanning Out
#ANDOR IN ONLY TWO WEEKS!!!!! WE ARE SO CLOSE Y’ALL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zY2sjgP8L0— • linds • (@acosmiclove) September 7, 2022
Rogue One Hive Rise
2 WEEKS til #Andor premieres
I can't wait to see Diego Luna be a badass in this role again. Might have to rewatch Rogue One this week. That's a movie I truly appreciate it more every time I see it. pic.twitter.com/R2BHIuQ0rN— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) September 7, 2022
Yousa Better Celebrate
2 more weeks until Andor. #Andor pic.twitter.com/0dTlRWFTM3— Plokool811 (@Plokool811) September 7, 2022
The Hype Is Real
#Andor IN TWO WEEKS. pic.twitter.com/YhyVDwkp04— allyn ✰ ANDOR SEPT 21ST (@andorkenobi) September 7, 2022
14 Days
We are now just two weeks away from #StarWars: #Andor! ✨ pic.twitter.com/chivvz0coh— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) September 7, 2022
Fan Art Frenzy
2 Weeks— Daz Tibbles (@daztibbles) September 6, 2022
Variant of my last #Andor piece. #StarWarsFanArt @starwars @asadayaz pic.twitter.com/ir1BVDGa6a
Same
I apologise for the person I will become once #Andor releases in two weeks— Porcelainskywalker ✨ Andor sweep (@padmedarksaber) September 7, 2022
He's Coming Back To Us
two. weeks. #andor pic.twitter.com/XIZkEexptq— 💭 (@andorthinker) September 7, 2022
In Conclusion
#Andor is about to be one of the best Star Wars stories ever. I have loved everything I’ve seen so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TdsGOP8vkI— Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) September 7, 2022