Star Wars Fans Celebrate Two Weeks Until Andor's Premiere

Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016, and fans of the franchise are incredibly close to finally seeing some of the movie's beloved characters once again. Star Wars: Andor will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One, and the show is only two weeks away from debuting its first three episodes. In fact, Disney+ revealed the show's Twitter emoji today in honor of the remaining two-week wait. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media today to celebrate the show's upcoming release.

"In 2️⃣ weeks, the Empire returns. Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars wrote. You can view the post below:

In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

