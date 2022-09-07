Star Wars: Andor Debuts Twitter Emoji

Star Wars: Andor is finally debuting on Disney+ this month, and it will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show. Today marks two weeks until the show's three-episode premiere, which Disney+ is celebrating with a new Twitter emoji.

"In 2️⃣ weeks, the Empire returns. Experience the three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars wrote. You can view the Rebel emoji in the tweet below:

In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Recently, Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the series and teased that the show will challenge what fans know about Rogue One. The actor also gave more insight into the show's timeline and second season plans.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

