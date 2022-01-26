Grogu Trends as the Book of Boba Fett Fans Hope To See Him for the Finale

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers follow for the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.” In a surprising and exciting move, this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett is, in fact, more a standalone episode of The Mandalorian, taking place after The Mandalorian‘s second season right down to Ludwig Göransson’s score. The episode catches up with Din Djarin and his travels, returning to Tatooine to get a new ship. Ultimately, Fennec Shand recruits him to help Boba Fett out with his Pyke problem, which Din agrees to do “on the house.”

But it’s a character who doesn’t appear in the episode that caught Star Wars fans’ attention. After reuniting with his clan, Din asked the Armorer to take the Beskar metal in his spear and forge it into a gift for the foundling, Grogu (a.k.a. The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda). Din expressed his desire to see Grogu again, even though he’s now undergoing Jedi training, meaning his return could be near.

Some fans are taking to Twitter to share their hopes for Grogu to appear in The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale. That seems like a plot better resolved in the third season of The Mandalorian, but anything is possible. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Grogu after Mando gives him that custom beskar drip pic.twitter.com/AMUrq4qI5v — marbles for brains (@wavylength) January 26, 2022

Next time we see grogu he’s going to be dripped out like this pic.twitter.com/1C8x9qyvvW — Joey (@j03y_42) January 26, 2022

OMG Mando is going to go see Grogu!!!!!! This episode was everything.#TheBookOfBobaFett #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/wqwuPFo5h5 — Goat Girl (@michelehemming) January 26, 2022

holy shit din's gonna put grogu in the droid port pic.twitter.com/WkIbr2tfFg — sage ☾ (@counterfetts) January 26, 2022

din djarin in his new ship going to visit grogu at jedi school pic.twitter.com/7uuihXeily — vin 🦇🦦 (@djarincrest) January 26, 2022

crying at how this reminded him of grogu pic.twitter.com/EQne4UuiOn — nat (@djarinjedi) January 26, 2022

