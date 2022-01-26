Star Wars Fans Are Hyped About The Mandalorian’s Return in Book of Boba Fett

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett featured an appearance by The Mandalorian, as everyone expected based on the end of last week’s episode. Still, fans were not prepared for what they got this week. In a new episode directed by The Mandalorian‘s Bryce Dallas Howard, Mando literally stole Boba Fett’s show out from under him, and fans got so excited to see him that Grogu trended, as fans hoped to see Baby Yoda show up in the series next. The episode, which built up a ton of mythology for the series, has instantly become one of the most praised of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Luckily, this isn’t the only Star Wars story fans can look forward to in the coming year, with a variety of projects in different stages of development. Confirmed to be premiering in 2022 are Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor, and with Season 3 of The Mandalorian having recently started production, it’s possible that series could also debut new episodes. Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Star Wars: Lando have also been announced by Lucasfilm, though they do not yet have release dates.

You can see some of our favorite responses to the return of Mando below.

That’s my boy

https://twitter.com/MistfulDragon/status/1486258236600762370?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

That didn’t take long

https://twitter.com/memequeenadney/status/1486249448816664578?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Harsh, Andy

https://twitter.com/VicGt88/status/1486263167403520002?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Forgot what I was watching

https://twitter.com/blurayangel/status/1486261673941864448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mando & BD

https://twitter.com/starkzkenobi/status/1486257336025063424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Dafoe

https://twitter.com/Calebnavarette/status/1486264454761234434?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Prologue

https://twitter.com/Hawkmaestro21/status/1486262424940564480?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This, in a nutshell