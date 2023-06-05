New Star Wars Collection From Fossil Celebrates Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary

Back in 1983, Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance defeated Emperor Palpatine and the Galactic Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with fans finding a variety of ways to honor the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the original trilogy of Star Wars films. To celebrate the milestone, Fossil has released a new wave of merchandise, which includes watches, bracelets, and more. Whether you're a fan of Darth Vader, Boba Fett, or the Millennium Falcon, Fossil has got you covered with all-new items to pay respects to a seminal chapter in the galaxy far, far away. You can head to the official Fossil website to see the complete Star Wars collection.

Per press release, "The second installment of the Star Wars x Fossil launches with four limited-edition timepieces. Each individually numbered watch is packaged in a collector's box -- showcasing cinematic sound effects, comic-book-style-inspired illustrations, and a replica movie ticket pin -- and features quintessential Imperial details, including:

The Darth Vader Watch ($370): The galaxy's most-feared Sith Lord takes his place by your side in this watch featuring an ultra-precise Japanese automatic movement. With a red Lightsaber minute hand and a textured dial and H-link bracelet inspired by Vader's distinctive armor, you're going to want to wear this all the time. We have foreseen it.

The Stormtrooper Watch ($370): Grab a blaster and take aim -- with a precision Japanese automatic movement, a blaster bolt for a minute hand, and a white, resin-coated stainless steel case and bracelet (reminiscent of the stormtroopers' pristine armor), you can't miss.

The TIE Fighter Watch ($300): Set your sights and lock on to this watch inspired by the Empire's fighter ships. A TIE fighter window sits over the crystal with lume X-wings in the targeting grid. Don't get distracted by all the hidden details; stay on the leader.

The Boba Fett Watch ($370): Fearless and inventive, this timepiece takes its cues from the utilitarian style and unmatched craftsmanship of Mandalorian armor, featuring a Japanese automatic movement, a distressed case and strap (recalling Boba Fett's beskar suit), and dimensional character-inspired details.

"Expert craftsmanship meets Sith style with the special-edition Darth Vader backpack ($425), featuring a pattern of rich leather and suede mimicking Vader's iconic armor. Special details include Death Star-inspired printed interior lining, Lightsaber-red contrast stitching, Empire symbol zipper pulls, and plenty of room for tech. Pair the backpack with keyfobs inspired by C-3PO, R2-D2, and the Millennium Falcon ($45-$50). Further maintain order across the galaxy with a 2-in-1 wallet ($100) -- featuring Darth Vader on the bifold and Luke Skywalker on the slide-out card case, depicting the movie's ultimate fight scene -- or an assortment of character-inspired card cases ($60).

"Fans can also show their allegiance to the Empire with a special-edition jewelry collection inspired by Darth Vader and stormtroopers, including two beaded bracelets ($60) and an ID plaque necklace ($95). The shield-shaped ID plaque necklace features one plaque with Darth Vader and a second plaque with a dark sandstone inlay that is reminiscent of what you're fighting for: the very galaxy itself."

