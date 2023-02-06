Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Darth Maul and Darth Sidious Lightsaber Hilts Are On Sale Now

Two new lightsaber hilts inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland are now available online via shopDisney. The Darth Maul (Shadow Collective) lighsaber hilt and the Darth Sidious hilt are both highly detailed with a sound effect feature and a pretty fantastic display case. They will also illuminate red when paired with a blade, which is sold separately. You can grab a copy of these lightsaber hilts here at shopDisney for $169.99 each. Note that shipping is free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Maul and Sidious hilts follow Skywalker lightsaber and Darth Tyranus / Cout Dooku lighsaber hits, which also feature sound effects and can be paired with a blade for light effects. Again, you can reserve them here at shopDisney for $159.99 each while they last.

Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Features:

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Crest of the Rebel Alliance on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Tyranus Lightsaber Hilt Features:

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of the Sith on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in red, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

On a related note, a new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be released in May from Hasbro. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $278.99.

A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in the Black Series Force FX lineup, but the new Elite version features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.