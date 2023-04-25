New Star Wars Amazon Echo Dot Stands Launch For May the 4th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2023 is right around the corner, and you can bet that tons of new Star Wars themed merch will launch for the event. One of the new drops comes from tech accessory company Nupro, who have unveiled a new round of limited edition Star Wars-themed stands for 4th & 5th Generation Echo Dot devices.

The designs are inspired by Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and a Stormtrooper, and the twist this year is that the eyes of each helmet will illuminate by utilizing the light generated by the Echo Dot when receiving a command. Each stand retails for $39.99, and there are bundles available that include an Echo Dot for $89.98. You can pre-order the helmet stand of your choice on Amazon via the links below. They're expected to arrive on Star Wars Day.

Note that the previously released Grogu Star Wars: The Mandalorian Echo Dot stand for 3rd gen devices is also available on Amazon for $59.94. An alternate 4th and 5th gen design from Otterbox is available here on Amazon for $27.99. You can use any of these stands / devices to have fun with Alexa for Star Wars Day 2023 using commands like: