New Star Wars Amazon Echo Dot Stands Launch For May the 4th
Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2023 is right around the corner, and you can bet that tons of new Star Wars themed merch will launch for the event. One of the new drops comes from tech accessory company Nupro, who have unveiled a new round of limited edition Star Wars-themed stands for 4th & 5th Generation Echo Dot devices.
The designs are inspired by Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and a Stormtrooper, and the twist this year is that the eyes of each helmet will illuminate by utilizing the light generated by the Echo Dot when receiving a command. Each stand retails for $39.99, and there are bundles available that include an Echo Dot for $89.98. You can pre-order the helmet stand of your choice on Amazon via the links below. They're expected to arrive on Star Wars Day.
- Darth Vader Echo Dot Stand: Stand Only / Bundle
- The Mandalorian Echo Dot Stand: Stand Only / Bundle
- Stormtrooper Echo Dot Stand: Stand Only / Bundle
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Covers for Fire TV 2nd Gen (Bounty Blue and Grogu Green)
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover Bundle with Fire TV 3rd Gen with TV Controls (Bounty Blue and Grogu Green)
Note that the previously released Grogu Star Wars: The Mandalorian Echo Dot stand for 3rd gen devices is also available on Amazon for $59.94. An alternate 4th and 5th gen design from Otterbox is available here on Amazon for $27.99. You can use any of these stands / devices to have fun with Alexa for Star Wars Day 2023 using commands like:
- "Alexa, begin my Jedi lessons." Develop your skills with the Force with nine different Jedi lessons with Alexa.
- "Alexa, teach me a Jedi mind trick." Learn Jedi mind tricks to apply in your everyday life.
- "Alexa, use the Force" From May the 4th to the end of May, check in for fun interactions.
- "Alexa, do, or do not." Need a partner to complete your Star Wars quotes? Alexa knows a ton.
- "Alexa, enable the Star Wars Routine." Then use the phrase "Alexa, I find your lack of faith disturbing" to get into the dark side mindset.