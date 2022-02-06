Star Wars May Have Already Spoiled Baby Yoda’s Big Decision

The Book of Boba Fett‘s latest episode put a life-changing choice before Grogu. However, Star Wars may have already revealed his decision elsewhere. SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” The episode brings viewers up to speed on Grogu’s whereabouts. He’s currently training under Luke Skywalker as a potential Jedi Padawan. But the bond of attachment between Grogu and the Mandalorian Din Djarin, who took Grogu in as a foundling, is pulling him away. At the end of the episode, Luke puts two items in front of Grogu. One is the beskar shirt that Din Djarin had made for Grogu, representing the Mandalorian way. The other is the lightsaber that formerly belonged to Yoda, a symbol of the Jedi. Grogu must choose one or the other but cannot walk both paths.

Luke tells Grogu that he would be his first pupil at the new Jedi Academy. However, Star Wars already revealed Luke’s first pupil, his nephew Ben Solo, who later fell to the dark side and became Kylo Ren.

This information comes from the Marvel Comics miniseries The Rise of Kylo Ren by Charles Soule, Will Sliney, and Guru-eFX. The story sees Ben Solo recalling time at the Jedi Academy to Ren, the leader of the Knights of Ren before him, leading up to Ben killing three of the other students. As he begins, Ben tells Ren, “I was first, but they came not long after.”

If Ben Solo was Luke Skywalker’s first student, then it seems Grogu must choose to return to the Mandalorian’s side. Yet, Star Wars isn’t above rewriting its history. Star Wars: The Clone Wars changed how Ahsoka Tano’s final duel with Darth Maul happened. Star Wars: The Bad Batch altered Caleb Dume’s (later, Kanan Jarrus) experience with Order 66. The franchise also reinterpreted the meaning of the “Rule of Two” to explain why Darth Sidious had a legion of Sith servants at this command in The Rise of Skywalker. It seems Grogu will choose to leave Luke’s side, but there’s no guarantee.

Of course, this may not be such a big deal if Luke Skywalker knew the tale of Tarre Vizla. Tarre was the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi, crafted the Darksaber, and became the leader of his people as the Mand’alor. Perhaps it is possible to walk both paths after all?

“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” is streaming now on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale debuts Wednesday on Disney+.