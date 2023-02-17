Solo: A Star Wars Story Actor Addresses Qi'ra Cliffhanger

A key component of Solo: A Star Wars Story was Han (Alden Ehrenreich) doing whatever it took to reunite with Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), with the conclusion seeing the pair finally reunite after a deadly conflict with Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Rather than leaving the world of organized crime, Qi'ra let Han escape with Chewbacca, and with the film never getting a sequel, fans were left to wonder what that meant for Han, with Ehrenreich recently addressing the cliffhanger, though he didn't have any additional insight into the mystery. There are currently no plans for another live-action installment in that narrative, though Qi'ra's adventures are being chronicled in various Star Wars comics.

During a recent interview, The Hollywood Reporter posed the question, "Do you think Han eventually figured out that Qi'ra left him in order to protect him from Maul, as well as other Crimson Dawn enemies?" to which Ehrenreich replied, "It's a great question. We'll see. I have no idea. I haven't heard the term Crimson Dawn in a long time."

Based on this reaction, even though Solo was seemingly poised to kick off a series of films that would allow audiences to witness the further adventures of Han, the film's underwhelming reception has prevented any follow-up project from heading into development. With Ehrenreich seemingly unaware of how the cliffhanger would have been resolved, it seems as though he wasn't alerted to whatever plans the franchise might have had for him and his take on the character.

In Ehrenreich's new film, Cocaine Bear, he stars alongside O'Shea Jackson, who had a role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor addressed that the topic of Star Wars would come up in conversation, while also admitting he doesn't pay much attention to the franchise anymore, detailing, "He would talk about that. I don't have a great grasp on the whole universe that's come after mine at this point, but yeah, he was into it. And [costar] Keri [Russell] is in Star Wars [The Rise of Skywalker], too. It was a real Star Wars alum situation."

In the nearly five years since Solo landed in theaters, no official word has emerged about getting more of these characters in live-action, and while members of the cast and crew have largely moved on from the film, fans only grow more supportive of it.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!