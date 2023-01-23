Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich Addresses Interest in Han Solo Return

Nearly five years ago, Alden Ehrenreich made his debut as the iconic Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but no official word has emerged about ever seeing this version of the character again in live-action, yet the actor isn't entirely opposed to bringing the character back to life at some point. This marks a slight change in the actor's attitude about the character, as the first years after the film's release saw the actor hopeful about a return, then claiming that the project was put behind him, while these latest comments tease that the door could once again be open for a return.

"The story that I did, I really got to be Han Solo at the end. That's kind of the arc of the story, which I thought was well done," Ehrenreich shared with IndieWire. "That's the fun part. That's the guy that's the most fun to be. I'd be very happy to, but who knows."

Solo landed in theaters only six months after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the film had public behind-the-scenes shakeups, and brought Ehrenreich the unenviable task of offering his own take on a beloved character, with a number of factors contributing to the film earning underwhelming critical reactions and box-office numbers that remain the lowest in the franchise's live-action history. Despite the opportunities for stories featuring these characters seeming limitless at the time, Lucasfilm has made no implication that this storyline would ever continue.

While there might not be an announced future for Han Solo, Solo introduced Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, whose adventures have continued in various comic books, and Lucasfilm previously announced that the TV series Star Wars: Lando was on the way, seemingly serving as a continuation of Donald Glover's take on the character. Even if Solo never earned an official continuation, the growing world of the galaxy far, far away allowed plot points teased in the film to be expanded upon in other corners of the franchise.

Even Solo director Ron Howard shared last month that he thinks the only interest in a sequel comes from fans as opposed to Lucasfilm.

"The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," Howard confirmed with NME. "I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

He added, "But there's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never -- but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."

Stay tuned for details on Ehrenreich's possible future with Han Solo.

Would you like to see the actor return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!