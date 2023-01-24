Star Wars: Solo Star Emilia Clarke Addresses Whether She'd Return as Qi'ra

One of the biggest successes of Solo: A Star Wars Story was Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, as proven by the character's return in various Star Wars comics, leading audiences to hope that Clarke could return as the character, though the actor's most recent reaction to the notion makes it seem unlikely anytime soon. Having previously starred in Game of Thrones and also starring in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clarke has plenty of experience in massive franchises, so while she does support Qi'ra's return, she personally sounds like it wouldn't be with her reprising the role.

"I mean... no," Clarke joked with IndieWire when asked if she was pursuing a return as Qi'ra. "That would be lovely, that would be very nice. I'm genuinely having a wicked time on Marvel, though, they're absolutely brilliant."

Based on this reaction, it would seem as though Clarke isn't necessarily ruling out a potential return, but also that it isn't at the top of her wishlist at the time being. Her comments about having a "wicked time" on Secret Invasion, in which she plays Abigail Brand, could mean that her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will keep her busy for the foreseeable future, so it's possible that her commitments to that franchise will prevent her from joining another major project.

Even if Clarke isn't necessarily pursuing a Qi'ra return at the moment, the actor has a history of revealing her love of the character and her legacy.

"I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards," Clarke confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter about the character back in 2021. "But I'm afraid I've heard nothing of that being the case, so maybe I'll just write it and send it to [Lucasfilm]. I'll be like, 'Hey guys, I've got a few ideas.'"

At the time of Solo's release, there seemed to be a lot of potential for the film to get sequels or spinoffs, but underwhelming financial and critical reactions seemed to stagnate its storytelling future. With Qi'ra's fate specifically seeming to have a lot of potential for a return, fans were disappointed to see Lucasfilm's interest in the character stagnate. Luckily, Qi'ra returned for the War of the Bounty Hunters comics event, revealing how the figure had survived to the events of the original trilogy and even had run-ins with Leia.

Stay tuned for details on Qi'ra's possible return.

