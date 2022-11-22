Star Wars: Solo Writer Still Hopes for Sequel for One Big Reason

When Solo: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters in May of 2018, it didn't make the impact that other Star Wars films made, seemingly squandering all hope of a sequel being developed, though co-writer Jon Kasdan is still open to returning to the character for a follow-up. One of the biggest reasons he'd like to return is because Alden Ehrenreich was tasked with embodying Solo at a developmental time in his life, while a sequel would allow him to more fully embrace all the elements of the figure that fans have loved for decades in various mediums.

"The reason for a Solo 2 is if there's a great reason and certainly I'd be game if there was...there were so many great characters we were able to establish, and for me, the strongest argument for a Solo 2 is the movie was Alden's journey to owning that mantle, and by the end of it I thought he really did, and he didn't get the fun of getting to just inhabit it for a movie, so I'd love to see him back," Kasdan shared with ComicBookMovie.com.

Virtually every time May rolls around, Star Wars fans celebrate the anniversary of the film, with Kasdan pointing out that he also has hopeful and nostalgic reactions to the month, noting, "I'm certainly one of those people, and when that time of year rolls around, I immediately...my imagination goes to all of the things we intended to do."

In the years since the film was released, various reports, rumors, and speculations have attempted to justify why Solo underperformed financially, ranging from behind-the-scenes issues to the time of the year in which it opened to fans suffering through Star Wars fatigue. The most likely explanation is that it was a combination of all of these factors as opposed to one prevailing setback, which is also seemingly why Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the only movie to be released since Solo and it's entirely unknown what cinematic experience could head into production next.

Between The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: Andor, Lucasfilm continues to make wins in the small-screen landscape, with live-action series taking priority at the studio. With a Star Wars: Lando series on the way, it's tough to rule out ideas or characters from Solo making their way into that project to help serve as a Solo follow-up.

