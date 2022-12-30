Solo: A Star Wars Movie Director Confirms a Sequel Isn't a Lucasfilm Priority

In news that likely won't come as a surprise to most fans, Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard recently confirmed that any hopes for a follow-up film are entirely a pipe dream from supporters, as he claims such a film isn't at all a priority at Lucasfilm. Given that the film earned relatively mediocre critical reactions and is the franchise's lowest-grossing live-action film, it's clear that something about both the timing of the film's release and overall concept failed to resonate strongly with either audiences or critics, with Lucasfilm clearly being more interested in exploring other storytelling avenues in the future.

"The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," Howard confirmed with NME. "I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

He added, "But there's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never -- but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters."

Even if there might not be a big-screen future for the storyline and the figures introduced in it, the expansive nature of the franchise allows the journey that started in Solo to be continued in various other ways.

One of the more compelling figures that Solo introduced audiences to was Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, especially given how the end of the film teased that she had some serious plans about criminal enterprising she aimed to explore. After years of wondering about the character, she made her official Star Wars return last summer when the "War of the Bounty Hunters" event kicked off, which brought with it various new storytelling opportunities, as that storyline takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Announced back in 2020, a limited TV series Star Wars: Lando was said to be coming to Disney+, exploring earlier years in the life of Lando Calrissian, with Solo's Donald Glover teasing that he could be reprising his role for the project.

From TV to comics to novels, we're sure to learn more about the characters featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story, even if a cinematic sequel doesn't seem to be in the cards.

