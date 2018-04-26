‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Director Reveals Early Feedback On The Film

A filmmaker is often one of the biggest champions of a film, no matter how troubled the production may have been at times. It’s no secret that Solo: A Star Wars Story suffered from its fair share of creative disruptions, though director Ron Howard claims that the early feedback he’s been receiving about the film has been positive.

When a fan tweeted at Howard hoping the director would encourage his wife to see the film with him, Howard replied, “Well…based on the feedback I’m getting from small screenings I think she’d very likely enjoy it. Action is cool & Han’s relationships with these characters drive the story in a fun & emotional ways.”

It might not be shocking to learn that Howard thinks the film is a success, nor is it a surprise to learn the small screenings are going over well. With the secrecy surrounding Star Wars films, Lucasfilm doesn’t follow traditional methods when it comes to getting advanced input on a production. The studio aims to keep the film’s narrative a secret as long as possible, which prevents massive test screenings from happening, typically resulting in only a studio’s higher-ups being granted the opportunity to see the film or guests invited specifically by a filmmaker to offer their input.

One element that is sure to make Solo exciting is seeing how he forms bonds with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and his other allies. Howard previously detailed how the film portrays an integral component of Han’s development into the character we met in the original Star Wars.

“It really is a rite of passage,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “The story sends him on an unexpected journey that hurtles him into a dangerous world surrounded by charismatic but lawless characters. And that’s where he needs to try to make his way and gain his freedom. So, so much of this is about trying to satisfy that yearning to really be free, to really call his own shots in a very lawless part of the galaxy and at a time when it was wide-open.”

Fans will see that rite of passage for themselves when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

