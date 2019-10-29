Star Wars: What Does Game of Thrones Exit Mean for Kevin Feige’s Film?

After making over $25 billion with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it really is Kevin Feige’s world and we’re just living in it. Over the past few weeks, the cap-wearing mega-producer has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel and reports have surfaced he’s producing a Star Wars film for Marvel Studios cousin company Lucasfilm. With the recent news of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss leaving their intended Star Wars franchise, we’ve got to ask the question — is Feige going to be the one to lead the charge on the new trilogy?

At this point, it’s complete speculation. We do know the first “DnD” Star Wars film was scheduled for release in 2022 with a grizzled industry like Feige now on board, there’s certainly ample time to get a movie together to still make the date. Don’t forget he already has built-in working relationships with filmmakers like Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi, two creators already substantially close to the Star Wars franchise.

Then, there’s the fact it hasn’t been unveiled Feige is working on anything more than just a movie and we have zero idea what his exact involvement will be. According to the initial report, Feige thought of a story and pitch it to his boss Alan Horn and colleague Kathy Kennedy.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Horn said in a statement. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Maybe he’s simply producing, or maybe he’s about to launch an all-new Star Wars franchise. Either way, he’s a producer most fans will get behind and a super safe bet if Lucasfilm wants to take a chance on something.

The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ November 12th while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters December 20th.

On the Marvel front, upcoming films from Marvel Studios include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade.

