Star Wars: John Boyega Ranks the Sequel Trilogy From Best to Worst

Lucasfilm is pretty busy working on three upcoming films in the Star Wars franchise that include a film set during the Dawn of the Jedi, one set in The Mandalorian, and one set fifteen years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that will focus on Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi order. Star Wars has been taking a little bit of a hiatus on the film front since their final film in the sequel trilogy was panned both critically and by fans, and there is a faction of fans that think that Lucasfilm has lacked quality with the sequel trilogy. Fans have their rankings for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but we have never heard one of the leading actors rank those films. That is, until now. John Boyega recently appeared on Hot Ones' Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire, where he ranked the sequel trilogy. According to Boyega, The Force Awakens is the best film in the sequel trilogy, while The Rise of Skywalker comes in second and The Last Jedi is in last place.

You can check out his ranking in the video below.

What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥



**This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023

John Boyega Open to Return In Future Star Wars Project

John Boyega has been pretty vocal in his frustrations with his time in the Star Wars franchise and has said some things that would make you think he'd never want to appear in another project as Finn again. But, now he's walking back those comments in a recent interview.

"That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project," Boyega said before revealing that he would return to the franchise. "But I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities."

In a previous interview from last year, Boyega spoke quite a different tune and revealed that while he doesn't like how Lucasfilm handled Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, he can finally enjoy watching their new releases as a fan again but wouldn't want to appear in another project in the franchise.

"My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I'm a '90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, 'Bloody hell, man.' I didn't know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off," Boyega revealed to Total Film back in 2022. "Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I'm guilty – I did say that the effects are sh-t when I was younger! I didn't know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."

Boyega is currently rumored to be in talks to appear in the Rey Skywalker movie that will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), although there has been no official word on the actor reprising his Finn role. There is no current release date for the Rey Skywalker movie, but it is expected to be the next film to be released by Lucasfilm. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Star Wars franchise and John Boyega as we learn them.

What do you think about John Boyega's Star Wars ranking? Do you agree with him about the sequel trilogy? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!