John Boyega Loves Star Wars But Is Happy to No Longer Be In the Franchise

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left a bad taste in the mouths of fans, but even the stars are speaking out on how Lucasfilm and Disney handled the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have both spoken about their disdain for how certain plot points were handled, but they have both seemed to have softened their tone in the studio. Boyega was initially soured on the treatment of Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with them making his character seem like the new lead throughout the marketing only for them to pull the rug under us and not really focus on him. Now, it seems that Boyega is finding his love for the franchise all over again. In a new interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Boyega revealed that he loves watching Star Wars content again, but he's happy to no longer be a part of the franchise.

"My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I'm a '90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, 'Bloody hell, man.' I didn't know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off," Boyega told the magazine. "Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I'm guilty – I did say that the effects are shit when I was younger! I didn't know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."

Boyega previously revealed that he feels that he's able to enjoy Star Wars as a fan again after initially revealing his disdain with Disney.

"For me Star Wars has made the man, in a sense… The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times, it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting," Boyega previously said. "I feel like the arc that JJ tried to tie up, that's where I feel comfortable with the release of him. And since then I've been able to enjoy, as a fan, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. I'm enjoying the balance of all things."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

