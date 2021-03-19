Star Wars: Kevin Feige Not Involved in Any Live-Action Series Despite Movie Development

✖

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige might be developing a Star Wars film for the franchise, but he recently confirmed that his involvement in the overall franchise only includes this one film and that he's not getting involved in developing any of the live-action series Lucasfilm has previously announced. It's difficult to overstate the success Feige has had not only with orchestrating the overall trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's theatrical offerings, but also the ways in which he has incorporated Disney+ MCU series, but he assures that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is still overseeing the studio's slate of small-screen efforts.

"No. That's all Kathy Kennedy," Feige confirmed to Entertainment Weekly when asked about getting involved in the live-action series. "I'm involved in as much as I stay up until midnight L.A. time to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian when they drop."

While the only upcoming Star Wars film with a confirmed release date is Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, this past December saw Lucasfilm announce a plethora of new series that were on the way, such as Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Acolyte. With the last theatrical release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, earning mixed reactions from fans and critics, some have wondered if there would be any change in leadership behind the scenes when it came to crafting the franchise's future. It's understandable why audiences might think Feige's involvement could lead to him taking on a larger role at the studio, but this is only the most recent time he's shot down such theories.

This past January, when asked by Collider if he was taking on more responsibilities at the studio than what he had originally signed on for, he quickly confirmed, "Not at all."

Given the nature of fandom and its penchant for baseless speculation, some rumors have emerged that claim Kennedy could be stepping away from the Star Wars franchise in the near future, yet just earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted during an investor call, "We look forward to having Kathy directing the activities of the entire Lucasfilm operation for many years to come."

In addition to Feige developing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, Taika Waititi is also developing a film for the saga, though it's unknown when that project will be slated for release.

