Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Teases "Something Exciting" After Recent Lando Update

Actor Billy Dee Williams returned to Star Wars for the first time since 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi for 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the actor recently taking to social media to tease that "something exciting" was on the way. While there are any number of things that this tease could be alluding to, the fact that Williams rarely makes posts on social media and that most of them are related to Star Wars would make a tease about the galaxy far, far away seem likely. Additionally, this week saw an exciting report about the Star Wars: Lando TV series which could be hinting that Williams will be involved in the project.

Williams shared a tweet featuring an image that reads, "Something exciting coming soon." The image appears to be smoky and with a bronze-colored font, offering no obvious clues about what the update could be relating to. Prior to today's tweet, Williams' last post was on May the 4th, and the post before that was from February about his involvement at Star Wars Celebration.

Following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, the studio began expanding on the world in exciting ways, which included developing the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, an experience that explored the earlier years of Han Solo. While that movie had a relatively underwhelming performance at the box office, the breakout component that nearly all audiences supported was Donald Glover's portrayal of Williams' younger Lando Calrissian.

Support for Glover's Lando was so strong, in fact, that Disney announced in 2020 that the Star Wars: Lando miniseries was being developed, with the implication being that it would see Glover reprise the role for the project. Nearly three years later, no updates were given about the project, which was announced as coming from filmmaker Justin Simien.

With Simien currently promoting his Haunted Mansion movie, he was recently cited as saying he hasn't heard any updates about the project in quite some time. However, Variety confirmed a report that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover had taken over the project from Simien, who had actually been removed from Lando last year.

We can speculate that the TV series could embrace the formula of the Legends stories The Lando Calrissian Adventures. With Solo featuring a scene in which Lando recalled his adventures, dubbing them the "Calrissian Chronicles," we could see Williams playing an older Lando in the series remembering exploits from his younger years, which would then incorporate Glover as Lando.

While the timing of this tease in relation to Lando updates is exciting, Williams could also be teasing something entirely unrelated to Star Wars.

