Star Wars: Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode Opens With Warning About "Upsetting" Scenes

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi features a disclaimer in its opening moments, warning viewers of potentially "upsetting scenes" within the episode. The disclaimer reads: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting." Spoilers for Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know! In terms of Episode 5, the disclaimer seems to be referencing various flashback sequences to the deadly execution of Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which show younglings being killed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — and Reva (Moses Ingram) being one of the few children who survived by playing dead around her castmates.

This is the second disclaimer that Obi-Wan Kenobi has included to warn viewers of its violence against children, with the "Details" section of the series premiere also including a warning to viewers. This first disclaimer was included after the opening scene of the series, which showed younglings trying to survive Order 66, drew comparisons to the real-life deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which had occurred just days prior.

"Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events," the note read. "Warning: Contains violence involving children."

Obi-Wan Kenobi was the second television show in as many days that has added this kind of disclaimer following the Uvalde shooting, after the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things also included a similar notice. That series' opening scene, which had already publicly been released online a week prior, showcases a massacre involving Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and shows the dead, blood-covered bodies of several children. Stranger Things' disclaimer does play prior to the episode itself.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the disclaimer will read. "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

