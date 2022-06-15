Star Wars: Obi Wan Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Anakin Skywalker Scenes Today

Obi-Wan Kenobi fans can't get enough of the Anakin Skywalker moments from this week's episode. *Spoilers ahead for Episode 5!* In the latest entry, viewers are treated to some trips back through time to The Clone Wars era. Both Anakin and his master are captured in their previous forms. Numerous fans are especially excited to see Hayden Christensen back in his Padawan costume and that signature haircut. If that weren't enough nostalgia, there are some lightsaber battles that have the same zip and vigor that the ones from the prequel trilogy. There's even the customary lesson imparted from Obi-Wan that really feels like Ewan McGregor of the 2000s. Check out some of the fun tweets down below.

Recently, Christensen spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his return as Vader. He said that there was still an internal struggle within the character to rid himself of Anakin.

spoilers

PADAWAN ANAKIN I MISSED YOU SO FUCKING MUCH SO FUCKING MUCH pic.twitter.com/JYTF4mCTDi — 🐝kindest boy in the galaxy🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 15, 2022

"I always see Anakin as a throughline and an undercurrent to this character," Christensen revealed. "Vader is trying his best to kill off that side of him, but there always has to be a little bit of Anakin in there. And that presents itself, and that's a part of the fun. I'm always thinking about the Anakin aspect of this character."

