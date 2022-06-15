Star Wars: Obi Wan Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Anakin Skywalker Scenes Today
Obi-Wan Kenobi fans can't get enough of the Anakin Skywalker moments from this week's episode. *Spoilers ahead for Episode 5!* In the latest entry, viewers are treated to some trips back through time to The Clone Wars era. Both Anakin and his master are captured in their previous forms. Numerous fans are especially excited to see Hayden Christensen back in his Padawan costume and that signature haircut. If that weren't enough nostalgia, there are some lightsaber battles that have the same zip and vigor that the ones from the prequel trilogy. There's even the customary lesson imparted from Obi-Wan that really feels like Ewan McGregor of the 2000s. Check out some of the fun tweets down below.
Recently, Christensen spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his return as Vader. He said that there was still an internal struggle within the character to rid himself of Anakin.
// #kenobi spoilers— 🐝kindest boy in the galaxy🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 15, 2022
PADAWAN ANAKIN I MISSED YOU SO FUCKING MUCH SO FUCKING MUCH pic.twitter.com/JYTF4mCTDi
"I always see Anakin as a throughline and an undercurrent to this character," Christensen revealed. "Vader is trying his best to kill off that side of him, but there always has to be a little bit of Anakin in there. And that presents itself, and that's a part of the fun. I'm always thinking about the Anakin aspect of this character."
Did you love Obi-Wan Kenobi this week? Let us know down in the comments!
#KENOBI SPOILERS///
if there was anything obi-wan was never short of it was praise for anakin, even in his criticism, he always had it in spades pic.twitter.com/DcCnVLreKx— abi | kenobi spoilers (@ASTERKENOBI) June 15, 2022
#Kenobi spoilers
seeing those flashbacks of anakin in order 66 really scared me, reva’s face and her story, seeing her friends be slaughtered… the whole thing immerses u so well you legit feel fear pic.twitter.com/JfRQr7dCnd— zila | DONT TELL ME TO CALM DOWN (@crimsonbun) June 15, 2022
Seeing Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker after 17 years in #ObiWanKenobi episode 5 made my inner Star Wars fan scream like a baby— Jackson Films (@JacksonYT15) June 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BxxI0o2YMv
me seeing Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker on my screen in episode 5 #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/uEsQtHzMqr— GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE (@NatePMMA) June 15, 2022
#Kenobi spoilers//— athia/hunter (@dilfhunterbb) June 15, 2022
I still can believe we got to see Padawan Anakin again after 20 YEARS pic.twitter.com/fmTLVNbWYt
// #ObiWanKenobi spoilers
seeing Attack of the Clones era Obi-Wan and Anakin has me in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/JKyikqi6UI— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) June 15, 2022
#Kenobi SPOILERS
i’m an absolute WRECK over seeing order 66 Anakin/Vader in action with the legion of 501st IN LIVE ACTION ARE YOU KIDDING ME LOOK AT THIS pic.twitter.com/U0S8EmTVRw— It's ya girl Chlo (@UntimelyCloz) June 15, 2022
#ObiWanKenobi spoilers— Sha (@wizardsjedi) June 15, 2022
OH MY GOD. ANAKIN SKYWALKER. ATTACK OF THE CLONES. PADAWAN BRAIN. IM NOT CRYING, YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/zbD6sjKUvn