Disney's Star Wars Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Lightsaber Replica Is On Sale Now

Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a highly detailed replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber that includes a green light-up blade and motion and impact-activated sound effects. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $249.99 with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Note that Disney's lightsaber slightly undercuts The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber that Hasbro just released. You can find that version here on Amazon for $278.99. Both versions have similar features, and you can find the breakdown of Disney's version below.

Set includes Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber hilt, blade and display stand

Removable blade with LED light

Push switch on hilt to illuminate the attachable Lightsaber blade in green

Hilt features motion sensor and impact sensor that activates lights and sounds

Impact Sensor: activates both impact sounds (unique to impact sensor only) + LED blade flicker effect (i.e. green blade quickly changes to yellow LED color for a quick ''flash'' effect)

Motion Sensor: activates motion sounds (unique to motion sensor only)

Stand requires some assembly

Hasbro's Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite lightsaber features advanced LEDs and sound effects. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

On a related note, Disney has been adding new high-end lightsaber hilts inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction to their lineup at a rapid pace in recent weeks. The latest include Ahsoka Tano and Rey Skywalker hilts, which join the lineup complete with a sound effect feature and the ability to light up when paired with a blade, which is sold separately. They also come in pretty sweet display cases. You can grab a copy of the Ahsoka Tano hilt set here at shopDisney for $249.99 and the Rey hilt here for $159.99. Again, shipping is free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The new hilts follow similar releases inspired by Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, Luke Skywalker, Darth Tyranus, Leia Organa, Luminara, and Plo Koon. Again, you can reserve them here at shopDisney while they last.

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Hilt Features:

Includes two hilts and case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Fulcrum symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Star Wars Rey Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Features: