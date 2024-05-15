Star Wars Teams Up With OREO for Light Side vs. Dark Side Campaign

In the world of Star Wars, it's up to a Force-wielder whether they want to pursue a life that takes them towards the light side or the dark side, but in a new collaboration between the franchise and OREO, fans won't get to make that decision, as each limited-edition package will feature either a blue- or red-colored creme that seals their fate. All of the cookies will be emblazoned with corresponding heroes or villains from across the franchise, with the creme also being infused with "kyber" sugar crystals. Fans will be able to order the limited-edition Star Wars Cookie Packs starting on May 30th through OREO's official website before they begin launching in stores on June 10th.

"Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience," Nicole Fischer, Senior Brand Manager, OREO, US, shared in a statement. "We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand's cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we've included at every touchpoint."

Per press release, "Today, the OREO brand, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced the release of Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookies. The two iterations of the Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single color creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force. Even better? A playful twist: fans won't know what side they're on until they open it!"

"When fans open their packs, and discover their destiny, they'll be greeted with either dark side or light side Star Wars OREO Cookies with red or blue creme, respectively, that's infused with 'kyber' sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a lightsaber. On each cookie, fans will find embossments of corresponding dark side and light side characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper for the dark side pack, or Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia for the light side pack, with 10 characters each across the two varieties of the Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs -- 20 characters total.

"The Star Wars and OREO Cookie lore goes even deeper if you take a closer look at the packaging art. As an homage to the franchise, the Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs feature original character artwork beautifully hand-painted by the legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, an iconic Star Wars poster artist since 1977.

"The new Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting May 30th at OREO.com/StarWars and will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting June 10th. The packs will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last."

