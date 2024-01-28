Star Wars Reveals First Look at New Mace Windu Series

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have released a preview of Star Wars: Mace Windu #1, the upcoming Star Wars comic book series from Marc Bernardin and Georges Jeanty. Timed to release ahead of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, Star Wars: Mace Windu follows the legendary Jedi played by Samuel L. Jackson in the Star Wars prequel trilogy on an early adventure. The new Mace Windu series sees the Jedi Master pursuing a pirate who has stolen a volatile Republic secret and to sell to the Hutts. It's up to Mace Windu to keep that information concealed. The preview pages from the issue were first revealed on StarWars.com and can be found below.

Mace Windu is set to have a big 2024 as part of The Phantom Menace's anniversary celebration. He'll appear in the upcoming Star Wars novel The Living Force by John Jackson Miller, releasing in April. The Living Force focuses on the entire Jedi Council in the year before The Phantom Menace. Mace Windu then stars in the Star Wars novel The Glass Abyss by Steven Barnes, releasing in August. That novel sees Mace Windu honoring the memory of his fallen friend, Qui-Gon Jinn, by attempting to complete his final mission.

Star Wars: Mace Windu #1 goes on sale on February 7th. The issue's solicitations information and preview pages follow.