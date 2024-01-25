Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Defends Sabine's Use of the Force

There are conflicting theories among Star Wars fans about who can use the Force, with some thinking that only select individuals can tap into these mystical abilities while many others think anyone can use it with the proper training, with Star Wars: Ahsoka's Natasha Liu Bordizzo thinking the latter concept falls more in line with George Lucas's thoughts on the concept. Despite Bordizzo's Sabine Wren not showing many signs of Force abilities in Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka confirmed she had been training with these abilities over the years, but since audiences hadn't seen that evolution, Bordizzo weighed in on the idea that it was too easy for Sabine to demonstrate her abilities. Fans are sure to see more of Sabine's powers when she returns for a second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

"There was some feedback [online] that the Force was too easy for Sabine, and I was like, 'What do you mean?'" Bordizzo shared with the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "The concept of the Force being this difficult to attain but attainable state of being that people could access with hard work and dedication, I think, is a really honorable concept that feels very Dave [Filoni]. And George Lucas had originally also said that."

She continued, "I think it's awesome that it was a journey ... You get to see her fail, and you get to see her try again and again. Mind you, she's not always cool and finishing the fight in a cool way and having the last word. It's messy. And then finally, when the stakes are so high, she's able to harness it in the time she needed to most."

In both the original trilogy and prequel trilogy films, Star Wars fans saw Force powers being able to be passed down through familial lineage and it was seemingly established that one's abilities with the Force were a binary of the haves and the have-nots. Specifically, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace introduced the idea that there were genetic markers that could determine one's abilities with the Force, referred to as midi-chlorians.

In the cinematic realm, Star Wars: The Last Jedi demonstrated both how Leia and the nameless "Broom Boy" had Force powers, despite not previously establishing those abilities, helping showcase how such abilities are an evolution as opposed to a binary skill. As with most elements of that film, these concepts became divisive ideas that some audiences loved and others hated. Ahsoka managed to continue that divisive trend with Sabine's connection to the Force.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

