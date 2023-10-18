Star Wars Announces Mace Windu, Jango Fett Series

Star Wars is returning to the prequel trilogy era with two series focusing on fan-favorite characters, Jedi Master Mace Windu and bounty hunter Jango Fett. These new miniseries, to be published by Marvel, were announced during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con along with other titles coming soon, including all-ages graphic novels starring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn published by Dark Horse Comics and Marvel's entry into Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic. Marvel will also adapt Timothy Zahn's novel Thrawn: Alliances, which features Thrawn's team-up with Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, into comic book form.

Mark Bernardin is writing the Mace Windu miniseries, which launches in January. The panel revealed Mateus Manhanini's cover of Star Wars: Mace Windu #1, but no mention of who is drawing the series. This is Marvel's second Mace Windu miniseries after the one launched in 2017 by writer Matthew Owens and artist Denys Cowan with the subtitle "Jedi of the Republic."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Jango Fett series is the next Star Wars project from writer Ethan Sacks, who has been writing the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series that will soon end. The new Jango Fett miniseries will launch in March. Again, no one named the series' interior artist, but Leinil Francis Yu's Star Wars: Jango Fett #1 cover was shown.

Zahn will reteam with Jody Houser, who previously adapted Zahn's 2017 Thrawn novel, on Marvel's adaptation of Thrawn: Alliances. The panel did not name the adaptation's artist (Luke Ross penciled Marvel's previous Thrawn adaptation), but Rod Reis created the first issue's cover.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn graphic novels kick off a new subseries as part of the publisher's Hyperspace Stories line of all-ages Star Wars comics. Writer Cecil Castelucci and artist Lucas Marangon are the creative team for the Obi-Wan Kenobi graphic novel, with writer George Mann and artist Andrea Mutti on the Qui-Gon Jinn title.

Marvel and Dark Horse will participate in Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic. Marvel is releasing the third iteration of its Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series and Shadows of Starlight, a miniseries chronicling the aftermath of the great disaster that concluded Phase I of The High Republic. Dark Horse is continuing its latest volume of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, which tells all-ages stories set during the High Republic era. Dark Horse also published Tales from the Death Star, its latest spooky Star Wars anthology, which arrived this week in time for the Halloween season.

Mace Windu appeared on the cover of Marvel's upcoming Star Wars: Revelations one-shot, which is meant to reveal the future of Star Wars comics. Marvel is entering its fifth year of telling stories set during the year between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which may be why it is wrapping up at least one series (Bounty Hunters) and launching new minis set during the prequel era.

Star Wars: Mace Windu #1 goes on sale in January. Star Wars: Jango Fett #1 follows in March.