New Star Wars Book to Focus on Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace introduced audiences to the characters Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu, and while Qui-Gon was killed in the adventure, both figures became fan-favorite characters who still have passionate followings. In the new novel Star Wars: The Glass Abyss, fans will get to learn more about both Jedi, as Mace is tasked with finishing a mission Qui-Gon never completed due to his tragic murder at the hands of Darth Maul, with the experience sure to result in Mace learning more about his fallen ally. Star Wars: The Glass Abyss is set to hit shelves on August 6, 2024.

"I was thrilled to be asked to write The Glass Abyss, with an opportunity to explore Mace Windu," author Steven Barnes told StarWars.com of the new book. "I was busy with television work...but how could I pass this up? A chance to wield the purple lightsaber? Hah! So, with the support of a great team, I crafted a story of mystery, adventure, betrayal, and romance on a new planet, Metagos, a seething criminal cess-pool that was once a thriving and beautiful world, a place where a single supreme warrior, willing to risk all, can make the ultimate difference. At all times I remembered there is only one goal in writing such a book: to be true to the mythos, and thrill the fans. To give them the fun, suspense, and heart-stopping action they've come to expect from one of our greatest mythologies, and create more of an inner world for one of the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy. I can't wait to share The Glass Abyss with the fans. Heck...I can't wait to read it myself."

The new book is described, "The Jedi are reeling from Qui-Gon Jinn's sudden death at the hands of a Sith. Jedi Master Mace Windu's feelings about Qui-Gon have always been complicated, and have not been made any simpler in death. While they often disagreed, Mace valued Qui-Gon's unique perspective, and their shared dedication to the Force made them allies. Without Qui-Gon and his unorthodox views, Mace feels out of balance. While considering his fallen friend's legacy, Mace is surprised to receive a final message from Qui-Gon, marked to be delivered to Mace on the event of Qui-Gon's death. The message contains a last request: a plea to help the Outer Rim planet of Metagos."

"Many years ago, a violent solar flare transformed the surface of the desert planet into a landscape of irradiated glass -- as beautiful as it is dangerous. Now most of the surviving inhabitants live underground, where rival clans fight to control the planet's limited resources. As a young Jedi, Qui-Gon protected the Sa'ad farming clan from the planet's less scrupulous factions. The Sa'ad practice the art of dream-weaving, retaining their waking minds upon sleep in order to communicate and coexist with the wild creatures around them. Qui-Gon vowed to return if they ever required his aid, but now it falls to Mace to fulfill that promise. The Sa'ad's leader, KinShan Nightbird, has begged for the Jedi's help in freeing Megatos from the crime lords who threaten to eradicate her people's way of life.

"Intent on fulfilling Qui-Gon's final wishes, Mace travels to Megatos and infiltrates the enemies of the Sa'ad. But as the Jedi Master investigates the intricate web of adversaries and allies, Mace finds himself pushed to the boundaries of the Jedi code, challenging his beliefs and his relationship to the Force itself."

Star Wars: The Glass Abyss is set to hit shelves on August 6, 2024.

