Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals New Bo-Katan Kryze Poster Featuring Sasha Banks

The cat is officially out of the bag, as Star Wars has released a new poster for The Mandalorian season 2, featuring Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. Along with Bo-Katan we two members from her elite squad of Nite Owl Mandalorian raiders: Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides). The trio of Nite Owls made their debut in The Mandalorian "Chapter 11: The Heiress" this week. Seeing Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze in the show was a major milestone for hardcore Star Wars fans, as Bo-Katan Kryze is the first character introduced in the Star Wars animated universe to appear in a live-action.

(Photo: Disney)

This is a great trio of castings for The Mandalorian. First, Katee Sackhoff is a beloved geek icon after her breakout role as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica. She's played major comic characters like Amunet Black in DC's Arrowverse; voiced both Marvel and DC characters in various animated projects; and been a standout in popular TV shows like Longmire and 24. She also happens to be the woman who first brought Bo-Katan Kryze to life in Star Wars animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, making it an especially big milestone to see her the animated character to flesh-and-blood life onscreen.

Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado) has become a breakout superstar in professional wrestling since the 2010s. She started on WWE's NXT circuit for upcoming talent and has since graduated to a full-fledged WWE superstar. The Mandalorian marks her TV acting debut - and what a debut it was! Banks' Koska Reeves was a total badass who leaped right into danger with no fear; she saved Baby Yoda from being eaten, and took out pirates and Imperial Stormtroopers without breaking a sweat. She could even eat that aggressive Mon Calamari living squid cuisine without flinching. Koska Reeves is now a major fan-favorite of the Star Wars Universe.

Finally, Simon Kassianides is best known for his role in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. His character in The Mandalorian was actually named by George Lucas when he visited the set of The Mandalorian. And what a name it is, "Axe Woves."

SPOILERS FOLLOW: Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian was a major game-changer. In meeting Bo-Katan Kryze, Din Djarin had his entire way of life challenged by the realization that his rigorous beliefs may be on the fringe of Mandalorian culture. Bo-Katan also clearly has a major grudge with Moff Gideon, and has pointed Djarin in the direction of Star Wars fan-favorite "fallen" Jedi: Ahsoka Tano.

The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.