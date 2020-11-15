Star Wars: Here’s Why Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Latest Episode of The Mandalorian

We can't stop talking about the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian! Between Katee Sackhoff showing up as Bo-Katan Kryze and name-dropping Ahsoka Tano, the secret cameo from Star Wars: Battlefront II's Janina Gavankar, and the continued love for Baby Yoda, there was a whole lot of great stuff for Star Wars fans to enjoy. However, Star Wars fans weren't the only folks to get some excitement from this week's episode. Any die-hard Agents of SHIELD fan was also jumping for joy after "Chapter 11: The Heiress." The episode featured two familiar faces from Agents of SHIELD: Simon Kassianides and Titus Welliver.

Kassianides played Sunil Bakshi in 12 episodes of Agents of SHIELD and portrayed Axe Woves on The Mandalorian. Welliver played Felix Blake in three episodes of Agents of SHIELD and the Imperial Captain in the new The Mandalorian. Both actors have taken to social media to post about their Star Wars debut...

"One year ago to the date I auditioned for the role of Axe Woves. As a young boy, I played with original Star Wars figures passed along to me (or loaned to me more like) by my older brother. My favorite was the Mandalorian figure of Boba Fett," Kassianides shared. "I entered the costume department some days after winning the role, unaware of what kind of character I’d be playing. The secrecy and respect for the galaxy warranted and honoured by anyone near it. I have had to personally keep quiet about this for a year now."

He added, "Eventually on that day an instantly recognisable, career defining Mandalorian helmet was revealed to me. I was told it wasn’t uncommon for grown men to become tearful when seeing items evocative of their entire childhood come to life in their hands and I was no different. I can say nothing here that would do justice to the magnitude of this moment for me."

You can read more from Kassianides' posts below as well as posts from Welliver and a few from excited Agents of SHIELD fans...