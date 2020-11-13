Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Has Clone Wars And Rebels Fans Freaking Out
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has fans freaking out! The new episode advances Din Djarin's quest to deliver The Child to the Jedi in a big way, as "Mando" finally tracks down some follow Mandalorians - a kind he's never met before. While Mandalorian fans are raving about the action and plot-advancing excitement of "Chapter 11: The Heiress", fans of the Star Wars animated series are getting a particularly big thrill. The Mandalorian just made some big connections to Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with big teases of more to come!
Check out what Clone Wars and Rebels are saying about The Mandalorian Chapter 11 on social media. Warning! Major SPOILERS Follow!
THERE IT IS.
// MANDALORIAN SPOILERS //
clone wars fans how we feeling pic.twitter.com/7Rm2oD7qEG— mal (@ghcstbite) November 13, 2020
Clone Wars fans have been waiting forever to see their animated universe validated in live-action. Here we are.
Long Live Kryze!
BO KATAN THE FIRST CLONE WARS CHARACTER IN LIVE ACTION #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/d2XqtkBRC3— fives (@tygembler) November 13, 2020
Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian Chapter 11; the first Star Wars animated character officially adapted into live-action. It's all one universe now!
How to Explain This...
Trying to explain the significance of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano to my friends who never watched Star Wars Rebels or The Clone Wars 😅 #TheMandalorian #BoKatan #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/jszzJfSiCH— Sam Ohana (@SamOhanaWrites) November 13, 2020
Every Star Wars animated series geek who is about to get a BUNCH of questions from their Movie/Mando-watching friends...
Those Clone Wars References Hit Different...
Clone Wars fans after seeing live action Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano being name dropped:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/8eXj52VnxI— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) November 13, 2020
Do your dance, Clone Wars and Rebels fans. You put the time and dedication in. You earned this moment.
Animated Canon Matters
a local: “why would you watch clone wars and rebels? they contribute nothing to the timeline”— dani ☾ (@starrysnips) November 12, 2020
me: pic.twitter.com/uXo740xjOw
Star Wars animation fans have been making this claim for years. Now it just got harder to refute.
Don't Act Like You Know
Just say you didn’t watch Clone Wars or Rebels and go, fam pic.twitter.com/Brv9zbXndI— ris✨ceo of kanera✨fuck trump📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 11, 2020
There are a LOT of "Star Wars fans" acting like they know everything about Mandalorians just from watching the show. They would be wrong.
Should've Listened...
me right now after watching S2E3 of Mando:— mingye zhu (@fenrysk) November 13, 2020
damn i shoulda listened to my friend that kept telling me to binge SW Clone Wars and Rebels
None clone wars/rebels mandalorian fans: 🧐
Clone wars/rebels fans: 😍🤪🤩🥳🤯😫✨— grxce dystrx ( 𝕤𝕙𝕖/𝕙𝕖𝕣) ☽ (@DystrxGrxce) November 13, 2020
A lot of Mandalorian fans are suddenly wishing that they could fully appreciate the depth of what is happening in Chapter 11. There was ample time...
Never Too Late for New Fans
I would REALLY watch Clone Wars and Rebels, both very good— Stu's Birthday Month Website Name (@ssomers55) November 13, 2020
Listen to the man. It's never too late - and never been a better time for some long-form content binging.
Handled With Care
I was initially skeptical of Mandalorian including elements from Clone Wars and Rebels but damn this episode really won me over— Schaffrillas @ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (@Schaffrillas) November 13, 2020
Die-hard Star Wars animation fans have been worried that The Mandalorian's live-action take on the characters would disappoint. The worry is now over.
Filoni's Master Plan
...And Today we *officially* hit that point where Dave Filoni successfully ropes a bunch of #TheMandalorian fans into finally watching the #StarWars animated series. #CloneWars #Rebels #IfYouKnowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/IdSQbsY3hG— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) November 13, 2020
Okay, so maybe I wrote this one. But it's totally true, tho. Dave Filoni has been waiting for this day longer than anyone!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming new episodes Fridays on Disney+.