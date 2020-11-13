Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Has Clone Wars And Rebels Fans Freaking Out

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has fans freaking out! The new episode advances Din Djarin's quest to deliver The Child to the Jedi in a big way, as "Mando" finally tracks down some follow Mandalorians - a kind he's never met before. While Mandalorian fans are raving about the action and plot-advancing excitement of "Chapter 11: The Heiress", fans of the Star Wars animated series are getting a particularly big thrill. The Mandalorian just made some big connections to Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with big teases of more to come!

Check out what Clone Wars and Rebels are saying about The Mandalorian Chapter 11 on social media. Warning! Major SPOILERS Follow!

THERE IT IS.

Clone Wars fans have been waiting forever to see their animated universe validated in live-action. Here we are. 

Long Live Kryze!

Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian Chapter 11; the first Star Wars animated character officially adapted into live-action. It's all one universe now! 

How to Explain This...

Every Star Wars animated series geek who is about to get a BUNCH of questions from their Movie/Mando-watching friends... 

Those Clone Wars References Hit Different...

Do your dance, Clone Wars and Rebels fans. You put the time and dedication in. You earned this moment. 

Animated Canon Matters

Star Wars animation fans have been making this claim for years. Now it just got harder to refute. 

Don't Act Like You Know

There are a LOT of "Star Wars fans" acting like they know everything about Mandalorians just from watching the show. They would be wrong. 

Should've Listened...

A lot of Mandalorian fans are suddenly wishing that they could fully appreciate the depth of what is happening in Chapter 11. There was ample time... 

Never Too Late for New Fans

Listen to the man. It's never too late - and never been a better time for some long-form content binging. 

Handled With Care

Die-hard Star Wars animation fans have been worried that The Mandalorian's live-action take on the characters would disappoint. The worry is now over. 

Filoni's Master Plan

Okay, so maybe I wrote this one. But it's totally true, tho. Dave Filoni has been waiting for this day longer than anyone!  

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is now streaming new episodes Fridays on Disney+. 

