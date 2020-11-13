Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Has Clone Wars And Rebels Fans Freaking Out

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has fans freaking out! The new episode advances Din Djarin's quest to deliver The Child to the Jedi in a big way, as "Mando" finally tracks down some follow Mandalorians - a kind he's never met before. While Mandalorian fans are raving about the action and plot-advancing excitement of "Chapter 11: The Heiress", fans of the Star Wars animated series are getting a particularly big thrill. The Mandalorian just made some big connections to Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with big teases of more to come!

Check out what Clone Wars and Rebels are saying about The Mandalorian Chapter 11 on social media. Warning! Major SPOILERS Follow!