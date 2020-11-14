Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Has Perfect Reaction to Her First Episode

✖

Fans of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels got a huge treat this week when Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured the live-action debut of Bo-Katan Kryze. Katee Sackhoff, who voiced the animated version of the character, was cast in the role for the Disney+ series and fans were freaking out over her debut. It had been rumored for a while that Sackhoff would be appearing on the show as Bo-Katan, and a tease from the star on Twitter this week had fans guessing "Chapter 11" would mark her debut. Well, now that her secret is officially out, Sackhoff took to Twitter again last night with some perfect reaction posts.

“Mind blown and overwhelmed by this entire experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I’m so excited by the response to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. This Is The Way, #mandolorian" Sackhoff posted. “PS....I’ve been drinking...I know I spelled #Mandalorian wrong!! I’ve been celebrating.....so kill me.....with MY Darksaber,” she added. You can check out the tweets below:

Mind blown and overwhelmed by this entire experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I’m so excited by the response to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. 💙💙💙💙💙💙 This Is The Way #mandolorian — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 14, 2020

PS....I’ve been drinking...I know I spelled #Mandalorian wrong!! I’ve been celebrating.....so kill me.....with MY Darksaber 🥴🤣🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 14, 2020

Of course, the Darksaber previously belonged to Bo-Katan, but it has somehow found its way to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). We highly doubt this is the last we'll be seeing of her character, who explains that she's the rightful leader of Mandalore. She also excitedly name-dropped Ahsoka Tano, who is rumored to be played by Rosario Dawson. It definitely sounds like there's a lot more excitement to come for fans of the animated series.

What are you hoping to see happen with the Clone Wars and Rebels characters on The Mandalorian? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming new episodes Fridays on Disney+.