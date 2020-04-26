Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles Rumored to Be Revealed

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Season 2 episode titles are rumored to have been revealed. A Twitter post from @Vullein puts all the Disney+ installments right there in a nice order. The cast and crew on The Mandalorian have been hyping the second season ahead of its release in the fall. It makes sense that the next batch of episodes would be bringing the heat as Jon Favreau and company hinted that the best was yet to come for Mando and The Child. Even more interesting heading forward will be how production moves forward with the coronavirus pandemic still going on. Star Wars fans caught a break because the second season kept right on rolling after the first batch was finished. Who knows what’s going to happen with Season 3.

For the episode titles in Season 2: Chapter One is called The Search, Chapter Two is The Confrontation, Chapter Three will be known as The Bounty, Chapter Four is titled The Republic, Chapter Five is called The Loyalist, Chapter Six will be The Sorcerer, Chapter Seven will be The Return, and things close out with The Empire in Chapter Eight.

Take all of that as a rumor for now, there will be more details from Disney in the coming months. Series star Pedro Pascal told Yahoo Movies UK about how much fun the first season was. He also mentioned that everyone’s favorite baby alien was a surefire hit, and they knew it from very early on.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles! Chapter One: The Search Chapter Two: The Confrontation Chapter Three: The Bounty Chapter Four: The Republic Chapter Five: The Loyalist Chapter Six: The Sorcerer Chapter Seven: The Return Chapter Eight: The Empire pic.twitter.com/coBCQIYwzb — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) April 23, 2020

"I did. I can’t bring myself to lie and be like 'We had no idea of the sensation that he would be'," Pascal began. "We never talked about it being a sure thing, but I unconsciously kept to myself that the very first time I saw the image in the illustration during that first meeting, I was like 'Oh my God, people are going to lose their mind over that'. So basically it was no surprise."

"It was incredible just to see how talented the departments are. It was just unbelievable, from the production design to the company, Legacy Effects, that created the doll and so many of the props and creatures," Pascal added. "There’s all the history they bring to it from the other films and from their experiences on other films. You’re among the best and so you just really have to make yourself a passenger to that. To see them care for the doll and also find different ways for it to express itself and become an incredible scene partner is incredibly fascinating. It’s a pretty adorable thing."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.

How excited are you for Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Let us know down in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.