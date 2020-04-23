Star Wars Fans Are Excited About the Latest The Mandalorian News

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian isn't expected to hit Disney+ until October, but news of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series keeps on coming. This week has been especially exciting as it was announced that season three of the series is already in development. Today also saw the first trailer and first poster for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day (May 4th). Between news of the third season and the upcoming behind-the-scenes series, fans are just as excited about The Mandalorian as ever, and many have taken to Twitter this week to celebrate the series.

You can read the description for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian here: "Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of 'The Mandalorian.' Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau."

According to a report from Variety, sources close to the series have confirmed that creator and producer Jon Favreau has been writing Season 3 "for a while." That same source told the publication that the series art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been working on concept art for the new season "for the past few weeks."

