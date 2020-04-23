Star Wars Fans Are Excited About the Latest The Mandalorian News
The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian isn't expected to hit Disney+ until October, but news of the first-ever live-action Star Wars series keeps on coming. This week has been especially exciting as it was announced that season three of the series is already in development. Today also saw the first trailer and first poster for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day (May 4th). Between news of the third season and the upcoming behind-the-scenes series, fans are just as excited about The Mandalorian as ever, and many have taken to Twitter this week to celebrate the series.
You can read the description for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian here: "Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- 'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of 'The Mandalorian.' Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau."
According to a report from Variety, sources close to the series have confirmed that creator and producer Jon Favreau has been writing Season 3 "for a while." That same source told the publication that the series art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been working on concept art for the new season "for the past few weeks."
Here are some of the best tweets about Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Disney Gallery to hit social media this week...
The Baby Yoda Show
More of #TheMandalorian, AKA the Baby Yoda show, is heading our way https://t.co/zudEcw3hTk pic.twitter.com/Tz9LF5YtyU— David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) April 21, 2020
Wonderful Insights
This series is SO good! Really wonderful insights from cast/crew. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/WKjDT23nqP— Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) April 23, 2020
The Best Directors
My parents. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/imgVKnDtMy— Friends of the Force Podcast 🦋 (@FriendsOfForce) April 23, 2020
Pure Excitement
#TheMandalorian Season 3 sounds like it's already in Pre-Production /wipesforheadinrelief pic.twitter.com/nAZh61gyM3— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) April 21, 2020
BTS Treasures
“Remember to make these stories hopeful - to give that to kids - because they need it.” - Dave Filoni on what George Lucas told him about making #TheMandalorian 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g2mVmy8rms— Andrew Lupi (@ALupi15) April 23, 2020
Love For Ming
IM GONNA CRYYY LOOK AT HER #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HDhhGrrCOB— FENNEC NATION amber (@fennecshand) April 23, 2020
"What A Hit!"
#TheMandalorian has already been renewed for Season 3, and Season 2 doesn’t even air until October. What a hit! pic.twitter.com/0BQzUfZYVZ— Rich Piechowski (@Piech42) April 22, 2020
The Hero We Need
Baby Yoda is going to save us #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/BZD99AaoFz— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) April 23, 2020
Is It May 4th Yet?
I CANT WAIT FOR THIS #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/KYeROtNUVB— 𝐛⁵⁰¹ 𝐭𝐜𝐰 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@mauldaIorian) April 23, 2020
"Keep It Coming!"
Love that @Jon_Favreau is all in on #TheMandalorian Already in pre production on season 3? Keep it coming please! https://t.co/RtFVgCQ3CS— Lastjawa (@Lastjawa1) April 22, 2020
In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.
Are you excited for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!
After the debut episode on May 4th, new episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.
