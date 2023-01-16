Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Released

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's poster has been released – just hours ahead of when The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is set to arrive. The one-sheet for The Mandalorian Season 3 keeps with the familiar iconic image of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) together – only this time it looks like the two are very much in peril, in the throes of an intense battle. Mando is seen jetpacking away from a large explosion while cradling Grogu in one arm and blasting his Western-style pistol with the other. It's an epic poster that will fit in nicely with previous seasons – and could be just the start of a large portrait.

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

We know the story of The Mandalorian Season 3 will see Mando and Grogu on a quest to restore the homeworld of Mandalore. That is no easy task, as the Mandalorian tribes have been scattered by Mandalore's conquest, not ot mention their conflicting cultural views. Mando stands as a bridge between hardliners like The Armorer and her Tribe, and Bo-Katan Kryze and her Nite Owl faction. While he holds the Darksaber, it's Mando who will also be the target of every faction trying to become the new leaders of Mandalore – as well as lingering enemies like the Imperial remnants controlled by Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1st.