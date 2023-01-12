Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."

The first Mandalorian Season 3 trailer was shown back in September at D23 Expo, and since then, additional promotional images and other footage descriptions have given Star Wars fans all the reason in the world to be hyped for the show's return. Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/Mando), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) were openly expressing (respectively) how Season 3 is "better than the previous one," "dark," and has "a lot more heft."

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays The Mandalorian villain Moff Gideon, was even more forthcoming about what Season 3 will bring in a recent interview:

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about."

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)





The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has teased how Season 3 will be bringing together threads of various Mandalorian storylines – and different factions – that we've met in different places during the Star Wars Saga:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandolorian Season 3 release date is March 1st only on Disney+.