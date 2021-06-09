Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumored to Be Delayed Until Late 2022

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans have some disappointing news coming their way, as a new rumor states that production on The Mandalorian season 3 won't arrive "until late 2022." That's because production on The Mandalorian reportedly won't begin until late 2021 or early 2022. Collider has inside sources making the claim The Mandalorian season 3 can't start rolling cameras anytime soon for a variety of reasons. One reason is reportedly the fact that The Mandalorian sound stages are currently being used to film the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Another reason for season 3's delay may be Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal's commitment to HBO's highly-anticipated series based on The Last of Us video games. Pascal recently appeared alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor in an Actors on Actors interview; The Mandalorian star indeed confirmed that season 3 has not yet begun production: "We haven't shot a third season."

(Photo: Disney)

There is a silver lining to this bit of disappointing news: with the Star Wars TV universe quickly expanding, fans will have content to occupy them. The same rumors stating The Mandalorian season 3 won't be back until late 2022 also state that the series spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped production, and is still on track to premiere on Disney+ in December. The Collider report refers to Book of Boba Fett as 'The Mandalorian season 2.5,' so in the end, fans may not feel like there was much of a "delay" at all.

Book of Boba Fett will run into early 2022, with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Rogue One prequel series about Cassian Andor both potentially ready to drop during the middle of the year, and The Mandalorian season 3 finishing things out. It really could be Star Wars TV all year, and combined with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to screens, Disney+ looks like it will have a constant supply of big franchise original content to stream across the year.

Star Wars TV guru Dave Filoni teased what's coming in The Mandalorian season 3 during Star Wars Day this year, stating:

"Oh, that’s a tricky one, you know I don’t like to go into those answers without Jon here, my partner Jon Favreau. It's exciting, we're both working on that, we're working on Boba Fett right now, so there's a lot of new adventures coming up," Filoni told GMA. "I have to be careful, I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let’s just say that,"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will (apparently) air in late 2022. The Book of Boba Fett arrives in December.