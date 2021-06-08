Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Confirms Season 3 Hasn't Started Shooting Yet

✖

Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ video series will return this week and in one of them they have Star Wars brothers in arms Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal interviewing each other. Both have been part of the franchsie set in a galaxy far, far away for sometime and in fact both have programming on Disney+. McGregor is seemingly in the midst of production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series while Pascal is set to return as Din Djarin for a third season of The Mandalorian soon. Pascal's fellow Star Wars star asked about that production start with Mando himself saying: "We haven't shot a third season."

It was previously reported that production on The Mandalorian season three would begin in April of this year, but Pascal has thrown cold water on that. COVID-19 delays probably threw a wrench in those plans, not to mention that the actor has been cast in another high-profile TV series, HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Pascal will take on the role of rugged Joel Miller, the fan-favorite protagonist from the Naughty Dog game, he'll star opposite Bella Ramsey, best known for her fan-favorite role as Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, who was is confirmed to play Ellie.

Star Wars fans have gotten used to new season of The Mandalorian premiering in the fall after season 1 debuted in November 2019 and season 2 premiered in October 2020. Though The Mandalorian won't fill that same slot this year, another Star Wars show will debut at that time with the previously announced spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to the aforementioned shows, there is a lot more to look forward to from Lucasfilm. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and announced Patty Jenkins will direct a Rogue Squadron movie set for a 2023 released.

Check back here for more news on The Mandalorian season three and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as we learn about them.