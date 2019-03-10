Star Wars: Mark Hamill Breaks Hearts by Reminding Fans Luke and Han Will Never Reunite

Mark Hamill constantly posts fun Star Wars content on social media, but today the actor known for playing Luke Skywalker decided to kick fans right in the feels.

Hamill shared a photo of himself hugging his longtime co-star, Harrison Ford, but included a heartbreaking caption.

What a Han/Luke reunion might have been like… pic.twitter.com/E6LXnWAwhe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 9, 2019

“What a Han/Luke reunion might have been like…,” Hamill wrote.

In case you’ve blocked the tragic ending of Star Wars: The Force Awakens out of your mind, Ford’s iconic character, Han Solo, was killed by his own son. Since a major plot point of the movie was the Resistance trying to locate Luke, Hamill didn’t show up until the last shot of the film. That means, sadly, fans never got a chance to see Han and Luke together again.

Many people were quick to comment on Hamill’s tweet, which has since gone viral.

“They deserved to see each other again,” @skywalkerthrawn replied.

“DO YOU CARE ABOUT OUR FEELINGS,” @starwarstuff wrote.

“Now 70 million people are crying,” @ChuckDannon replied.

Check out more responses in the Twitter Moment.

This isn’t the first time this week that Hamill has referenced Han’s death. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, the actor expressed disappointment in the fact that the two characters never got to see each other again.

“I just thought, Luke’s never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centered way,” he shared. “I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care! I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn’t really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han, and Leia will never be together again, and I’ll probably never get to work with Harrison [Ford] again,” he added.

This wasn’t the only death that Hamill had some qualms with. His own character met his end at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hamill shared that he wished the moment could have been pushed back to Star Wars: Episode IX.

“Then the second thing was that they killed me off. I thought, ‘Oh, okay, you should push my death off to the last one,’” Hamill theorized. “That’s what I was hoping when I came back: no cameos and a run-of-the-trilogy contract. Did I get any of those things? Because as far as I’m concerned, the end of VII is really the beginning of VIII. I got one movie! They totally hornswoggled me.”

However, Hamill is still going to be a part of the next film. It’s unclear how large his role will be or how he will factor in, but many speculate that he will return as a Force Ghost much like Obi-Wan in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

