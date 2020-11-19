Star Wars Fans Celebrate Kylo Ren for Adam Driver's Birthday
Of the many compelling elements of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, one of the standout elements was Adam Driver's performance as Kylo Ren, as the character eventually turned his back on the Dark Side to embrace his former heroic self as Ben Solo. Making Driver's contributions to the galaxy far, far away all the more interesting is that, compared to a number of his costars, he has little social media footprint where he interacts with fans, which only makes fans all the more passionate for any Kylo Ren or Ben Solo content they can get. In honor of his birthday, Star Wars fans shared their love for the performer.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the character!
True Chameleon
#HappyBirthdayAdamDriver yes this is the same person pic.twitter.com/XYTXhAYdM8— Ella L (@EllaLisa15) November 19, 2020
Thank You
#HappyBirthdayAdamDriver Thank you for everything. #BenSoloLives pic.twitter.com/fKUG040a31— Aaron Quinton (@AaronQuinton78) November 19, 2020
Best Character
#HappyBirthdayAdamDriver🥳— Ella L (@EllaLisa15) November 19, 2020
Thank you for being Ben Solo bringing the best character to live with your talent! pic.twitter.com/O34izQA11I
Double Duty
Get you a man who can do both. Happy birthday to the illustrious Adam Driver! pic.twitter.com/AWWpeWR8ls— Jedi Jargon: A Star Wars Podcast (@JediJargonPod) November 19, 2020
May the Force Be With You
Wishing Adam Driver a happy birthday! May the Force be with you! Always!✨💕 pic.twitter.com/kZ4rLfceVP— Mila (@just_a_mop) November 19, 2020
Or Else!
Wish him a Happy Birthday... or else.#HappyBirthdayAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/5AJb6LzCJe— Zᴇɴɴᴏ⁰¹ on the hunt for a PS5/RTX 3080 😤 (@ogzenno) November 19, 2020
Extremely Talented
Happy birthday to the extremely talented, Adam Driver!
A future Oscar winner 💫 pic.twitter.com/3Nl6h43wvH— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) November 19, 2020
The Only One
the only birthday that matters, HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADAM DRIVER!! pic.twitter.com/U3bXXW0J0z— drew 🗿 (@crucihoee) November 19, 2020
Nothing in Particular
Thank you Adam Driver. Not for anything in particular. Just for existing. #HappyBirthdayAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/5XR5CmMpBA— ieatboyss 🦋 (@sam_ieatboyss) November 19, 2020
One of the Greatest
Happy Birthday Adam Driver! Undoubtedly one of the greatest things about the sequel trilogy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gWCxcI5sGT— Peanuts High Council (@peanutshcouncil) November 19, 2020