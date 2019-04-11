Star Wars: Mark Hamill Honors Daisy Ridley in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Mark Hamill has been making Twitter a better place since 2011! The beloved actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars has the perfect social media balance. From hilariously trolling fans to sharing stories to spreading love for his co-stars, the actor’s posts are nothing short of delightful. Most recently, the actor took the time to send a special shout-out to Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the newest Star Wars trilogy. Yesterday, Ridley turned 27, and Hamill made sure to celebrate his friend and co-star’s birthday.

SHOUT OUT to DAISY RIDLEY for no particular reason- other than being a fabulous actor, the sweetest of souls, someone who thoughtfully goes out of her way to return lost items & is more than generous with her complimentary piggy-back rides. ❤️ U- mh #DarlingDaisy pic.twitter.com/IZ55lkLV4y — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 10, 2019

“SHOUT OUT to DAISY RIDLEY for no particular reason- other than being a fabulous actor, the sweetest of souls, someone who thoughtfully goes out of her way to return lost items & is more than generous with her complimentary piggy-back rides. ❤️ U- mh #DarlingDaisy,” Hamill wrote.

As you can see, the actor included multiple photos of Ridley, including the famous shot of Hamill riding her back like Yoda.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying the love shared between the fellow actors.

“She’s so great. You and Daisy had wonderful chemistry in VIII,” @bobcesca_go replied.

“Perfect casting for the best character in Star Wars. And I’m an original Star Wars fan from 1977,” @Waycooljr62 added.

“You have a very beautiful close friendship together. No wonder she seems so sweet, loving and caring. Lots of charm, and [it warms] the heart to see that you both look up to each other. You adore each other. It’s very beautiful to see. Gives me happy tears in my eyes,” @HKvalhe wrote.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, there is not much information known about the highly-anticipated film, but fans are hoping to learn more during Star Wars Celebration this week.

Happy Belated Birthday, Daisy Ridley!

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

